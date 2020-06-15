All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5781 Cape Harbour DR

5781 Cape Harbour Drive · (239) 810-4754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5781 Cape Harbour Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2020**If you have been looking for that perfect seasonal rental you have just found it! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit is pure perfection. From the beautiful decor to the spectacular sunsets, you will understand what it means to be living in paradise from the moment you arrive. This condo also comes with 2 dedicated parking spaces so no need to worry about parking. This property just became available for the 2019 season, so act fast. Cape Harbour offers something for everyone.... shopping and restaurants, boat and kayak rental, dolphin tours, a weekly farmers market, live entertainment and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have any available units?
5781 Cape Harbour DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5781 Cape Harbour DR currently offering any rent specials?
5781 Cape Harbour DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5781 Cape Harbour DR pet-friendly?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR offer parking?
Yes, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does offer parking.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have a pool?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does not have a pool.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have accessible units?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5781 Cape Harbour DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5781 Cape Harbour DR does not have units with air conditioning.
