Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:36 AM

5614 De Soto CT

5614 De Soto Court · (239) 218-7764
Location

5614 De Soto Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for rent immeadiately. Direct Sailboat Access/Gulf Access with No Bridges within walking distance to the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Western views and incredible sunsets at no extra charge. This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a cul de sac in the desirable the Yacht Club area near the beach and all it's amenities. Just minutes from downtown Cape Coral too with shops, restaurants, night life and much, much more. This split floorplan home has both a living room and family room, the kitchen has a pantry and breakfast bar, there's an oversized two car garage (don't let the one car door fool you, it's a 2 car garage) and a large tiled lanai overlooking the water. Head down to the concrete dock and you'll see the 10k boat lift and there's water and power there too. Available for annual Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 De Soto CT have any available units?
5614 De Soto CT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5614 De Soto CT currently offering any rent specials?
5614 De Soto CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 De Soto CT pet-friendly?
No, 5614 De Soto CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5614 De Soto CT offer parking?
Yes, 5614 De Soto CT does offer parking.
Does 5614 De Soto CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 De Soto CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 De Soto CT have a pool?
No, 5614 De Soto CT does not have a pool.
Does 5614 De Soto CT have accessible units?
No, 5614 De Soto CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 De Soto CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 De Soto CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 De Soto CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5614 De Soto CT does not have units with air conditioning.
