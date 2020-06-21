5614 De Soto CT

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Available for rent immeadiately. Direct Sailboat Access/Gulf Access with No Bridges within walking distance to the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Western views and incredible sunsets at no extra charge. This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a cul de sac in the desirable the Yacht Club area near the beach and all it's amenities. Just minutes from downtown Cape Coral too with shops, restaurants, night life and much, much more. This split floorplan home has both a living room and family room, the kitchen has a pantry and breakfast bar, there's an oversized two car garage (don't let the one car door fool you, it's a 2 car garage) and a large tiled lanai overlooking the water. Head down to the concrete dock and you'll see the 10k boat lift and there's water and power there too. Available for annual Rental