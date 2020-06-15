All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:05 PM

5612 Rose Garden RD

5612 Rose Garden Road · (239) 333-7125
Location

5612 Rose Garden Road, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Brand new carpet! Lease your new condo at Tarpon Reserve! A well maintained community near the desirable area of SW Cape Coral, just a short walk to Rotary Park, which offers so many great nature trails, a butterfly garden, activities for the public, and hosts multiple events throughout the year! Tarpon Point Marina is also a short distance, offering a relaxed shopping atmosphere, dining, kayaking, boating, and much more! The unit is over 1220 sq/ft with an open layout, master bedroom has sliders that lead to a screened balcony, accessible from the kitchen as well. This property has a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have any available units?
5612 Rose Garden RD has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5612 Rose Garden RD currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Rose Garden RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Rose Garden RD pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD offer parking?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD does not offer parking.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have a pool?
Yes, 5612 Rose Garden RD has a pool.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have accessible units?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Rose Garden RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Rose Garden RD does not have units with air conditioning.
