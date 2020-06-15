5612 Rose Garden RD

Amenities

Brand new carpet! Lease your new condo at Tarpon Reserve! A well maintained community near the desirable area of SW Cape Coral, just a short walk to Rotary Park, which offers so many great nature trails, a butterfly garden, activities for the public, and hosts multiple events throughout the year! Tarpon Point Marina is also a short distance, offering a relaxed shopping atmosphere, dining, kayaking, boating, and much more! The unit is over 1220 sq/ft with an open layout, master bedroom has sliders that lead to a screened balcony, accessible from the kitchen as well. This property has a community pool.