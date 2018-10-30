5415 SW 17th AVE

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly Rentals permitted. Villa Francesca is located in the popular SW area of Cape Coral. This home has it all. It is walking distance to Cape Harbor Marina, Rumrunners, Fathom's restaurants & lots of entertainment plus shopping. The offset garage gives almost a courtyard appearance when you arrive at the home. Upon entering this luxurious vacation rental, the open floor plan & exquisite, tasteful decor is apparent. The modern kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you would need to prepare gourmet meals for the entire family. Off the kitchen is a cozy breakfast area with seating for four. The formal dining area offers seating for six. There is high end furniture throughout the home. The floor plan allows a large amount of privacy for all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom is located on one side of the house & features a king-size bed & opens to the large lanai. The master bath offers a jetted soaking tub. The large walk in shower offers a larger shower head and four wall mounted showers heads.