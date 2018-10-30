All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
5415 SW 17th AVE
5415 SW 17th AVE

5415 Southwest 17th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
Location

5415 Southwest 17th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,286

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly Rentals permitted. Villa Francesca is located in the popular SW area of Cape Coral. This home has it all. It is walking distance to Cape Harbor Marina, Rumrunners, Fathom's restaurants & lots of entertainment plus shopping. The offset garage gives almost a courtyard appearance when you arrive at the home. Upon entering this luxurious vacation rental, the open floor plan & exquisite, tasteful decor is apparent. The modern kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you would need to prepare gourmet meals for the entire family. Off the kitchen is a cozy breakfast area with seating for four. The formal dining area offers seating for six. There is high end furniture throughout the home. The floor plan allows a large amount of privacy for all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom is located on one side of the house & features a king-size bed & opens to the large lanai. The master bath offers a jetted soaking tub. The large walk in shower offers a larger shower head and four wall mounted showers heads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 SW 17th AVE have any available units?
5415 SW 17th AVE has a unit available for $7,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 SW 17th AVE have?
Some of 5415 SW 17th AVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 SW 17th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5415 SW 17th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 SW 17th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5415 SW 17th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5415 SW 17th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5415 SW 17th AVE does offer parking.
Does 5415 SW 17th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 SW 17th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 SW 17th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5415 SW 17th AVE has a pool.
Does 5415 SW 17th AVE have accessible units?
No, 5415 SW 17th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 SW 17th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 SW 17th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
