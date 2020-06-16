All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5414 Pelican BLVD

5414 Pelican Boulevard · (239) 673-9294
Location

5414 Pelican Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,193

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL ONLY! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Margarita is a totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den converted into a fourth bedroom, & is the perfect size for family vacations. The 2,229 sq. ft. home is located on one of the eight lakes & the views are stunning. The home offers enough room for the whole family while still feeling inviting & warm with the beach theme decor carried throughout the home. Savor the pleasure of watching the boat traffic from your very own deck or the lanai with the electric heated pool & spa while enjoying your favorite beverage & soaking up the Florida sunshine. The master suite features a king size bed & large flat screen TV. The master bath features a double vanity, a large walk-in shower & separate bathtub. There are two guest bedrooms & converted den. The first features a queen size bed in the converted den, the second features full size bunkbeds with a pull-out twin size trundle, & the third features two full size beds. The guest rooms share a second full bath with a shower/tub combination. The living room features a comfortable seating area and a large flat-screen HD TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Pelican BLVD have any available units?
5414 Pelican BLVD has a unit available for $6,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 Pelican BLVD have?
Some of 5414 Pelican BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Pelican BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Pelican BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Pelican BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5414 Pelican BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5414 Pelican BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5414 Pelican BLVD does offer parking.
Does 5414 Pelican BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Pelican BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Pelican BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 5414 Pelican BLVD has a pool.
Does 5414 Pelican BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5414 Pelican BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Pelican BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Pelican BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
