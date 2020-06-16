5414 Pelican BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL ONLY! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Margarita is a totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a den converted into a fourth bedroom, & is the perfect size for family vacations. The 2,229 sq. ft. home is located on one of the eight lakes & the views are stunning. The home offers enough room for the whole family while still feeling inviting & warm with the beach theme decor carried throughout the home. Savor the pleasure of watching the boat traffic from your very own deck or the lanai with the electric heated pool & spa while enjoying your favorite beverage & soaking up the Florida sunshine. The master suite features a king size bed & large flat screen TV. The master bath features a double vanity, a large walk-in shower & separate bathtub. There are two guest bedrooms & converted den. The first features a queen size bed in the converted den, the second features full size bunkbeds with a pull-out twin size trundle, & the third features two full size beds. The guest rooms share a second full bath with a shower/tub combination. The living room features a comfortable seating area and a large flat-screen HD TV.