536 SE 33rd ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is a VACATION RENTAL only.Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Christa is an oasis of calm that will surround you with luxurious comfort. Spend unforgettable days in the lanai, swim in the electrically heated pool or relax in the heated spa. Since the house is in a beautiful, quiet and low traffic area, you could even explore the stunning neighborhood on foot, or just follow your dreams while fishing in the canal.Florida does not require a fishing license.You may prepare your catch right away on the grill in the lanai. The complementary fishing rods can be found in the garage. You may also take a sunbath in the warm Florida sun in the large south-facing lanai as well as directly on the sun deck at the canal.On more than 2670 ft², this vacation villa offers a total of 4 comfortable bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Besides a large shower the master bath features separate sinks and a large corner bath tub.The open floor plan of the house provides a lot of privacy for everybody. A bright, open-concept kitchen, equipped with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops and modern stainless steel appliances makes it easy to prepare food for the entire family.