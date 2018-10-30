All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 536 SE 33rd ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
536 SE 33rd ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

536 SE 33rd ST

536 Southeast 33rd Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,934

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only.Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Christa is an oasis of calm that will surround you with luxurious comfort. Spend unforgettable days in the lanai, swim in the electrically heated pool or relax in the heated spa. Since the house is in a beautiful, quiet and low traffic area, you could even explore the stunning neighborhood on foot, or just follow your dreams while fishing in the canal.Florida does not require a fishing license.You may prepare your catch right away on the grill in the lanai. The complementary fishing rods can be found in the garage. You may also take a sunbath in the warm Florida sun in the large south-facing lanai as well as directly on the sun deck at the canal.On more than 2670 ft², this vacation villa offers a total of 4 comfortable bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Besides a large shower the master bath features separate sinks and a large corner bath tub.The open floor plan of the house provides a lot of privacy for everybody. A bright, open-concept kitchen, equipped with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops and modern stainless steel appliances makes it easy to prepare food for the entire family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 SE 33rd ST have any available units?
536 SE 33rd ST has a unit available for $3,934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 SE 33rd ST have?
Some of 536 SE 33rd ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 SE 33rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
536 SE 33rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 SE 33rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 536 SE 33rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 536 SE 33rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 536 SE 33rd ST does offer parking.
Does 536 SE 33rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 SE 33rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 SE 33rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 536 SE 33rd ST has a pool.
Does 536 SE 33rd ST have accessible units?
No, 536 SE 33rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 536 SE 33rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 SE 33rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 536 SE 33rd ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity