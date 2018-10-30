All apartments in Cape Coral
5337 SW 11th PL

5337 Southwest 11th Place · (239) 896-7621
Location

5337 Southwest 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Now through Nov 13th 2020, then available April 16th 2021
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Living space on a beautifully maintained property with luscious tropical landscaping. It is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in SW Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal. In just minutes by boat you will be at the most southern tip of Cape Coral.This Seasonal Rental offers an over sized lot with direct access leading to Tarpon Point and the Gulf of Mexico.Bring your big boat and park your boat on the 105 foot seawall. The home is a fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a family room featuring a vaulted ceiling which features large pool and lanai and 2 car garage . The kitchen has an island with breakfast bar, lots of storage, Formal living, dining ,and family room with fireplace. Split Bedrooms floor plan and pool bath. . You will love everything about this SW neighborhood located in quiet cul-de-sac. 35 minutes to SW Florida Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 SW 11th PL have any available units?
5337 SW 11th PL has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 SW 11th PL have?
Some of 5337 SW 11th PL's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 SW 11th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5337 SW 11th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 SW 11th PL pet-friendly?
No, 5337 SW 11th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5337 SW 11th PL offer parking?
Yes, 5337 SW 11th PL does offer parking.
Does 5337 SW 11th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 SW 11th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 SW 11th PL have a pool?
Yes, 5337 SW 11th PL has a pool.
Does 5337 SW 11th PL have accessible units?
No, 5337 SW 11th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 SW 11th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5337 SW 11th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
