5337 SW 11th PL

Available Now through Nov 13th 2020, then available April 16th 2021

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Living space on a beautifully maintained property with luscious tropical landscaping. It is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in SW Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal. In just minutes by boat you will be at the most southern tip of Cape Coral.This Seasonal Rental offers an over sized lot with direct access leading to Tarpon Point and the Gulf of Mexico.Bring your big boat and park your boat on the 105 foot seawall. The home is a fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a family room featuring a vaulted ceiling which features large pool and lanai and 2 car garage . The kitchen has an island with breakfast bar, lots of storage, Formal living, dining ,and family room with fireplace. Split Bedrooms floor plan and pool bath. . You will love everything about this SW neighborhood located in quiet cul-de-sac. 35 minutes to SW Florida Beaches.