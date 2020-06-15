All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5313 Bayshore AVE

5313 Bayshore Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5313 Bayshore Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,934

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not onisder an annaul rental. Do you want to finally escape your stressful live for a few days or even weeks? Villa Lucy is the place for you! It is a professionally decorated, beautiful 2-story luxury vacation home with eastern lanai exposure. Here you will enjoy fantastic Florida sunrises and a pleasant warm climate year round. The professionally landscaped and maintained property as well as the southern-type building are providing an almost Caribbean estate style appeal. The home is located in the desirable Cape Coral Yacht Club area on a Gulf access canal. It is just about 3 boat minutes to the Redfish Cove of the Caloosahatchee River with no locks or bridges to pass. By car it is little more than 5 minutes to the Cape Coral Yacht Club and the child friendly Cape Coral beach as well as to downtown Cape Coral with its many interesting restaurants, bars (many of them with life music), grocery stores and shops. Two words: perfect location! The over 3,500 sq.ft. house is furnished with high-end contemporary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have any available units?
5313 Bayshore AVE has a unit available for $13,934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5313 Bayshore AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Bayshore AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Bayshore AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE offer parking?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have a pool?
Yes, 5313 Bayshore AVE has a pool.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have accessible units?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 Bayshore AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 Bayshore AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
