5313 Bayshore AVE

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not onisder an annaul rental. Do you want to finally escape your stressful live for a few days or even weeks? Villa Lucy is the place for you! It is a professionally decorated, beautiful 2-story luxury vacation home with eastern lanai exposure. Here you will enjoy fantastic Florida sunrises and a pleasant warm climate year round. The professionally landscaped and maintained property as well as the southern-type building are providing an almost Caribbean estate style appeal. The home is located in the desirable Cape Coral Yacht Club area on a Gulf access canal. It is just about 3 boat minutes to the Redfish Cove of the Caloosahatchee River with no locks or bridges to pass. By car it is little more than 5 minutes to the Cape Coral Yacht Club and the child friendly Cape Coral beach as well as to downtown Cape Coral with its many interesting restaurants, bars (many of them with life music), grocery stores and shops. Two words: perfect location! The over 3,500 sq.ft. house is furnished with high-end contemporary