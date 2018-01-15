All apartments in Cape Coral
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:15 AM

5308 Chiquita BLVD S

5308 South Chiquita Boulevard · (239) 677-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite. Soaking tub, dual sinks and beautiful custom organized walk in closet Covered parking and guest spot, pool view from the lanai, excellent location close to Cape Harbour and Publix shopping plaza. Fully furnished for turnkey living. No smoking and no pets. Call today for an appointment to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have any available units?
5308 Chiquita BLVD S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have?
Some of 5308 Chiquita BLVD S's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Chiquita BLVD S currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Chiquita BLVD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Chiquita BLVD S pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S does offer parking.
Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S has a pool.
Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have accessible units?
No, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Chiquita BLVD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Chiquita BLVD S does not have units with dishwashers.
