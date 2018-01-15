5308 Chiquita BLVD S

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets pool bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite. Soaking tub, dual sinks and beautiful custom organized walk in closet Covered parking and guest spot, pool view from the lanai, excellent location close to Cape Harbour and Publix shopping plaza. Fully furnished for turnkey living. No smoking and no pets. Call today for an appointment to see!