Cape Coral, FL
5229 Nautilus DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5229 Nautilus DR

5229 Nautilus Drive · (239) 673-9294
Location

5229 Nautilus Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,568

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION Rental Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.You will find Villa Diamond on the River in the quiet, upscale southeastern riverside area of Cape Coral, directly at the shore of the mighty Caloosahatchee River.The large waterfront property offers all-day sun & a spectacular view of Florida's largest river. From the sundeck to the pool bar at the infinity pool & spa you will watch luxury yachts & fishing boats gliding along on their way to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The available boat lift will hold up to a 20 foot boat, but there is plenty room to dock a larger boat. There is also 220 volt power available at the dock for those that need electricity for their boat.As soon as you enter the foyer, you immediately recognize that Villa Diamond on the River is truly extraordinary.This amazing Spanish-style villa has been built with only the finest materials, which include mahogany wood & marble floors, custom made cabinetry, and granite countertops. Rarely do you find a home with one King-size master suites, one additional King-size master bedroom & two Queen-size bedrooms all beautifully decorated..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Nautilus DR have any available units?
5229 Nautilus DR has a unit available for $12,568 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5229 Nautilus DR currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Nautilus DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Nautilus DR pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR offer parking?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR have a pool?
Yes, 5229 Nautilus DR has a pool.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR have accessible units?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Nautilus DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Nautilus DR does not have units with air conditioning.
