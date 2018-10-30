5229 Nautilus DR

Amenities

This is a VACATION Rental Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.You will find Villa Diamond on the River in the quiet, upscale southeastern riverside area of Cape Coral, directly at the shore of the mighty Caloosahatchee River.The large waterfront property offers all-day sun & a spectacular view of Florida's largest river. From the sundeck to the pool bar at the infinity pool & spa you will watch luxury yachts & fishing boats gliding along on their way to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The available boat lift will hold up to a 20 foot boat, but there is plenty room to dock a larger boat. There is also 220 volt power available at the dock for those that need electricity for their boat.As soon as you enter the foyer, you immediately recognize that Villa Diamond on the River is truly extraordinary.This amazing Spanish-style villa has been built with only the finest materials, which include mahogany wood & marble floors, custom made cabinetry, and granite countertops. Rarely do you find a home with one King-size master suites, one additional King-size master bedroom & two Queen-size bedrooms all beautifully decorated..