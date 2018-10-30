All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5212 SW 9th PL

5212 Southwest 9th Place · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5212 Southwest 9th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,284

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Come and live the Florida dream in this amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in Cape Coral. The minute you enter this beautiful, professionally decorated Cape Coral vacation villa and walk through to the gorgeous lanai, you will understand why people move to Florida. This spectacular 2505 sq. ft. vacation home has the latest look with lots of upgrades. The modern interior includes a fully outfitted spacious gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, adjacent breakfast bar and new marble tile throughout the house. This kitchen leaves nothing to desire. All rooms are decorated in bright and pleasant colors and outfitted with modern and comfortable furniture. From the separate dining area you will enjoy a great view of the tropical front yard. The spacious Master Suite features a luxurious master bath, a roomy walk-in closet, and a large two-panel sliding door to the pool area. The three guest bed rooms feature comfortable Queen beds and have access to the other two bathrooms. For your entertainment this villa offers 5 flat screen TVs .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 SW 9th PL have any available units?
5212 SW 9th PL has a unit available for $6,284 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 SW 9th PL have?
Some of 5212 SW 9th PL's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 SW 9th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5212 SW 9th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 SW 9th PL pet-friendly?
No, 5212 SW 9th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5212 SW 9th PL offer parking?
No, 5212 SW 9th PL does not offer parking.
Does 5212 SW 9th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 SW 9th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 SW 9th PL have a pool?
Yes, 5212 SW 9th PL has a pool.
Does 5212 SW 9th PL have accessible units?
No, 5212 SW 9th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 SW 9th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 SW 9th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
