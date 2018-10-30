5212 SW 9th PL

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Come and live the Florida dream in this amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home in Cape Coral. The minute you enter this beautiful, professionally decorated Cape Coral vacation villa and walk through to the gorgeous lanai, you will understand why people move to Florida. This spectacular 2505 sq. ft. vacation home has the latest look with lots of upgrades. The modern interior includes a fully outfitted spacious gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, adjacent breakfast bar and new marble tile throughout the house. This kitchen leaves nothing to desire. All rooms are decorated in bright and pleasant colors and outfitted with modern and comfortable furniture. From the separate dining area you will enjoy a great view of the tropical front yard. The spacious Master Suite features a luxurious master bath, a roomy walk-in closet, and a large two-panel sliding door to the pool area. The three guest bed rooms feature comfortable Queen beds and have access to the other two bathrooms. For your entertainment this villa offers 5 flat screen TVs .