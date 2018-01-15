516 SE 33rd ST.

Amenities

Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent! Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful landscaping with fresh mulch for great curb appeal! Double French door entry opening into large foyer and great room with 12’ ceilings and direct waterfront view as you enter. Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining room and breakfast nook, large walk in pantry, tile and wood-like flooring throughout, screened lanai with a heated pool for those cool nights so you can take a dip all year round! Gulf access with boat dock and 10,000 lift, so bring your boat! Pet friendly ask about restrictions…..This home is fully furnished with everything you need just pack your clothes and toothbrush!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.