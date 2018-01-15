All apartments in Cape Coral
516 SE 33rd ST.
516 SE 33rd ST

516 Southeast 33rd Street · (239) 482-8040
Location

516 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - 3 bedroom 2 bath gulf access pool home is available for rent!  Located in the beautiful Country Club Blvd neighborhood quietly tucked away on a dead end street with southern exposure and surrounded by beautiful landscaping with fresh mulch for great curb appeal!  Double French door entry opening into large foyer and great room with 12’ ceilings and direct waterfront view as you enter.  Large open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, dining room and breakfast nook, large walk in pantry, tile and wood-like flooring throughout, screened lanai with a heated pool for those cool nights so you can take a dip all year round!  Gulf access with boat dock and 10,000 lift, so bring your boat!  Pet friendly ask about restrictions…..This home is fully furnished with everything you need just pack your clothes and toothbrush!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 516 SE 33rd ST have any available units?
516 SE 33rd ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 SE 33rd ST have?
Some of 516 SE 33rd ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 SE 33rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
516 SE 33rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 SE 33rd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 SE 33rd ST is pet friendly.
Does 516 SE 33rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 516 SE 33rd ST does offer parking.
Does 516 SE 33rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 SE 33rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 SE 33rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 516 SE 33rd ST has a pool.
Does 516 SE 33rd ST have accessible units?
No, 516 SE 33rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 516 SE 33rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 SE 33rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.

