All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 5013 SW 20th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
5013 SW 20th PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5013 SW 20th PL

5013 Southwest 20th Place · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5013 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,951

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Villa Elizabeth is located in a quiet, convenient area of the desirable SW Cape Coral, with very close proximity to grocery stores, drug stores, postal service, banks, restaurants, bars & the Cape Harbor Marina with its great restaurants & boutique stores. From the lanai of the over 2,200 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy watching motor yachts drifting along the extra wide Gulf access canal on their way to the Gulf Islands. The first beach at Cape Coral Yacht Club is just 10 minuets by car away & the beaches of Ft. Myers & Sanibel Island about 30 to 35 minutes. The well-maintained landscaping with mature palms & shrubs enhances the tropical touch of the property. As soon as you enter the home the floor plan will give you a homey feeling. The double sliding door virtually extends the living room to the lanai giving an irresistible feeling of space. From here you will enjoy a great view of the extra wide Gulf access canal & breathtaking sunrises. Hi-speed internet & Wi-Fi will be
appreciated by the vacationer who needs to stay in touch with the office or family & friends at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 SW 20th PL have any available units?
5013 SW 20th PL has a unit available for $3,951 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5013 SW 20th PL currently offering any rent specials?
5013 SW 20th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 SW 20th PL pet-friendly?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL offer parking?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL does not offer parking.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL have a pool?
Yes, 5013 SW 20th PL has a pool.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL have accessible units?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5013 SW 20th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5013 SW 20th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5013 SW 20th PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity