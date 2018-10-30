All apartments in Cape Coral
4903 Vincennes ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

4903 Vincennes ST

4903 Vincennes Street · (239) 225-8231
Location

4903 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
guest suite
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune. This second floor unit boasts a open floor plan with ample seating in the living room, cable TV included connected to a spacious kitchen with seating for two. The guest suite offers a full size bed with just like new linens & bedding, television, chest of drawers and ample closet space. The master suite of located on the opposite end of the condo with a queen bed, dresser, television, armoire, access to the screened in balcony & a connected master bathroom.Water utilities included,owner will include a capped amount of electric per month. Community pool is large & additional seating around pool.CALL TODAY,THIS GREAT DEAL WILL BOOK FAST!! *Rentals subject to State/Local Tax,& departure cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Vincennes ST have any available units?
4903 Vincennes ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Vincennes ST have?
Some of 4903 Vincennes ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Vincennes ST currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Vincennes ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Vincennes ST pet-friendly?
No, 4903 Vincennes ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4903 Vincennes ST offer parking?
No, 4903 Vincennes ST does not offer parking.
Does 4903 Vincennes ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Vincennes ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Vincennes ST have a pool?
Yes, 4903 Vincennes ST has a pool.
Does 4903 Vincennes ST have accessible units?
No, 4903 Vincennes ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Vincennes ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 Vincennes ST does not have units with dishwashers.
