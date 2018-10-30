4903 Vincennes ST

Amenities

patio / balcony pool guest suite some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool guest suite

VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune. This second floor unit boasts a open floor plan with ample seating in the living room, cable TV included connected to a spacious kitchen with seating for two. The guest suite offers a full size bed with just like new linens & bedding, television, chest of drawers and ample closet space. The master suite of located on the opposite end of the condo with a queen bed, dresser, television, armoire, access to the screened in balcony & a connected master bathroom.Water utilities included,owner will include a capped amount of electric per month. Community pool is large & additional seating around pool.CALL TODAY,THIS GREAT DEAL WILL BOOK FAST!! *Rentals subject to State/Local Tax,& departure cleaning fee