4821 SW Santa Barbara CT

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean. Stunning views from the extra large lanai along the wide and beautiful gulf access canal. Close to shopping, restaurants and downtown Cape Coral - Gorgeous custom built home with wooden floors and oversized tile floors. High ceilings, light and bright, open floor plan, Master bedroom spacious king size bed overlooks pool lanai with a full size walk in closet His and Her sinks, walk through shower Full size tub. Guest Bedroom #1 has a queen size bed, TV Guest Bedroom #3 has a queen size bed and overlooks the lanai. Lots of upgrades. Beautiful pool with jacuzzi and a very private spacious pool area surrounded by lush tropical trees. Large dock with captain's walk, availability for tie up at dock. Lift is not available -garage is not available for car storage. Plenty of space on the driveway. Owners closet is located inside the master bedroom walk in closet, plenty to do and see here! Bring a swimsuit!.Cable and Wifi included in any seasonal rental, caps on Electric and water.