All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:26 PM

4821 SW Santa Barbara CT

4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean. Stunning views from the extra large lanai along the wide and beautiful gulf access canal. Close to shopping, restaurants and downtown Cape Coral - Gorgeous custom built home with wooden floors and oversized tile floors. High ceilings, light and bright, open floor plan, Master bedroom spacious king size bed overlooks pool lanai with a full size walk in closet His and Her sinks, walk through shower Full size tub. Guest Bedroom #1 has a queen size bed, TV Guest Bedroom #3 has a queen size bed and overlooks the lanai. Lots of upgrades. Beautiful pool with jacuzzi and a very private spacious pool area surrounded by lush tropical trees. Large dock with captain's walk, availability for tie up at dock. Lift is not available -garage is not available for car storage. Plenty of space on the driveway. Owners closet is located inside the master bedroom walk in closet, plenty to do and see here! Bring a swimsuit!.Cable and Wifi included in any seasonal rental, caps on Electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have any available units?
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have?
Some of 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT currently offering any rent specials?
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT pet-friendly?
No, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT offer parking?
Yes, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT does offer parking.
Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have a pool?
Yes, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT has a pool.
Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have accessible units?
No, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4821 SW Santa Barbara CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity