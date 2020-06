Amenities

Welcome to Sunset Towers. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located very close to down town Cape Coral. The Mid rise towers sits right on Bimini Basin which is direct gulf access and dock space is available. This condo features tile through out every room. The towers features a heated community pool with brick pavers, A wooden pier to watch the sunset and plenty of dock space. We will consider a 6 month + 1 day lease. Lease purchase option also available!