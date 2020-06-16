4704 SW Santa Barbara PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home. Lanai has Elvis memorabilia, a screened in back porch (Lanai) that looks out over the Lake; dock your boat right in front of your Condo! (Community dock) Have you had that knee surgery? Well, this is a ground floor unit with one small step inside; and did I mention that you can park your car under covered parking, right at the door of your Condo. This home is clean, well maintained, and furnished with most everything you will need to have that perfect vacation. (including the wine glasses!) So come on down and check out what Southwest Florida, Cape Coral has to offer.....did I mention the romantic sunsets?