Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

4704 SW Santa Barbara PL

4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place · (239) 940-6191
Location

4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home. Lanai has Elvis memorabilia, a screened in back porch (Lanai) that looks out over the Lake; dock your boat right in front of your Condo! (Community dock) Have you had that knee surgery? Well, this is a ground floor unit with one small step inside; and did I mention that you can park your car under covered parking, right at the door of your Condo. This home is clean, well maintained, and furnished with most everything you will need to have that perfect vacation. (including the wine glasses!) So come on down and check out what Southwest Florida, Cape Coral has to offer.....did I mention the romantic sunsets?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have any available units?
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL currently offering any rent specials?
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL pet-friendly?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL offer parking?
Yes, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does offer parking.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have a pool?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does not have a pool.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have accessible units?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 SW Santa Barbara PL does not have units with air conditioning.
