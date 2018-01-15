All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

4622 SW 12th PL

4622 Southwest 12th Place · (239) 770-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4622 Southwest 12th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
MOORINGS OF CAPE CORAL CONDO available for rental - - open for 2021 season at this time. Minimum 90 day rental required by Association. Must obtain condo approval. Bring your boat or rent one. Unit overlooks intersecting canals for gorgeous views and fresh breezes. Master en suite includes double closets, double sink, and a step-in shower. Guest bedroom has access to tub bathroom. Come enjoy your winter in this condo close to shopping and restaurants and Cape Harbour with all the seasonal events nearby. Community pool and spa. Rate is based on time of year, number of persons, length of stay and utilities included. Call for a quote and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 SW 12th PL have any available units?
4622 SW 12th PL has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4622 SW 12th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4622 SW 12th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 SW 12th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL offer parking?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4622 SW 12th PL has a pool.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL have accessible units?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 SW 12th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 SW 12th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
