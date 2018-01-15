4622 SW 12th PL

Amenities

MOORINGS OF CAPE CORAL CONDO available for rental - - open for 2021 season at this time. Minimum 90 day rental required by Association. Must obtain condo approval. Bring your boat or rent one. Unit overlooks intersecting canals for gorgeous views and fresh breezes. Master en suite includes double closets, double sink, and a step-in shower. Guest bedroom has access to tub bathroom. Come enjoy your winter in this condo close to shopping and restaurants and Cape Harbour with all the seasonal events nearby. Community pool and spa. Rate is based on time of year, number of persons, length of stay and utilities included. Call for a quote and availability.