pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous canal views in this spacious 2 bed, 2 bath SW Cape Coral unit! Enjoy everything SWFL has to offer out on your generous screened lanai. You won't want to miss this one! Charming molding throughout unit adds character that you will fall in love with. Close to everything the Cape has to offer! You'll fall in love with the neighborhood as soon as you see it!



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Lawn

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds.