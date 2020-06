Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has a park like setting with a giant tree in the backyard situated on a nice canal. The greatly over sized lot gives a great view out the back looking at the sunrise. Three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan. Dining area is just off the galley kitchen complete with a nice pantry and upgraded countertops. The screened in lanai is shaded by the giant tree in the backyard which is rare to find in the Cape. Washer and dryer are located in the garage just off the kitchen. Owner will rent Furnished or will remove everything prior to lease signing.