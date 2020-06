Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Sherry is located on a freshwater canal in the quit Southeast of Cape Coral and offers you a relaxed and cozy atmosphere on over 2,500 sf living area. The entire house has been completely renovated and newly furnished recently. And what a great job the owners have done! The lanai faces east for you to enjoy bright Florida sunrises. Stretch out on the chaise lounges to relax while listening to the splashing waterfalls or work on your tropical tan, or just jump into the electric heated pool for a few refreshing laps. From the entrance of the house you walk right into the great room with the very comfortable sofas and large flat screen TV. There is a beautiful dining area to your left next to the fully equipped kitchen. This house features the convenient split floor plan by placing the master suite on the left side and the two guest bedrooms on the right side of the house. The master suite features a king-size bed and Tommy Bahama inspired furniture, which includes even a small desk. From here you have immediate access to the lanai via an extra wide French door.