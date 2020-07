Amenities

w/d hookup garage

This home is perfect for teenagers! The home features two master Suites / split plan 3 bedrooms each have access to a bathroom. Large open kitchen with sliding glass doors to the screened lanai. Living room has cathedral ceilings giving an open air feeling when you walk in. Plenty of storage and laundry room with washer & dryer hookups inside the home. Large 2 car garage. This home has a well system. Service is paid for by the tenant.