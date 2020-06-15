4214 SW 9th PL

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE August 15, 2020!!! through End of year, Book Today. Vacation Escape in Cape Coral, Florida or short term move to find a home to buy. Summer rate Starts May each year Monthly $1495. Enjoy this Beautiful Home, Cape Cottage, great place to enjoy the Summers in SW Florida or Transition in your next home. This 3 bedroom home offers media style seating where everyone gets a recliner, split bedroom plan with office/desk & trundle in one room for those that need to get some business done while on vacation, the 3rd bedroom with queen bed and master with king. Centrally located in the Prestige SW Cape close to all that's happening yet tucked away for private time. Better than a hotel with full kitchen amenities, private lanai, Bar BQ & 2 car garage. Just a hop skip & a jump to Tarpon Point & Cape Harbour for food & entertainment with just a bit more to the Yacht Club for the beach, boating, kayak, SUPs, fishing & Entertainment. RELAX & enjoy your Vacation Escape in Cape Cottage, make your reservation Today, You know you want to! Request application, All bookings less than 6 months are plus tax.