4214 SW 9th PL
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:16 PM

4214 SW 9th PL

4214 Southwest 9th Place · (239) 540-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4214 Southwest 9th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE August 15, 2020!!! through End of year, Book Today. Vacation Escape in Cape Coral, Florida or short term move to find a home to buy. Summer rate Starts May each year Monthly $1495. Enjoy this Beautiful Home, Cape Cottage, great place to enjoy the Summers in SW Florida or Transition in your next home. This 3 bedroom home offers media style seating where everyone gets a recliner, split bedroom plan with office/desk & trundle in one room for those that need to get some business done while on vacation, the 3rd bedroom with queen bed and master with king. Centrally located in the Prestige SW Cape close to all that's happening yet tucked away for private time. Better than a hotel with full kitchen amenities, private lanai, Bar BQ & 2 car garage. Just a hop skip & a jump to Tarpon Point & Cape Harbour for food & entertainment with just a bit more to the Yacht Club for the beach, boating, kayak, SUPs, fishing & Entertainment. RELAX & enjoy your Vacation Escape in Cape Cottage, make your reservation Today, You know you want to! Request application, All bookings less than 6 months are plus tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 SW 9th PL have any available units?
4214 SW 9th PL has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4214 SW 9th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4214 SW 9th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 SW 9th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL offer parking?
Yes, 4214 SW 9th PL does offer parking.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL have a pool?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL does not have a pool.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL have accessible units?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 SW 9th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 SW 9th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
