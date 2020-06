Amenities

New to the market and in the heart of Cape Coral 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Mark 1 community. Close to everything in both The Cape and Fort Myers this condo has a colorful lanai with a great view of the community pool. The kitchen features stainless appliances too. Have a boat? Bring it because this condo also features a boat slip with Sailboat Access to the river and on to the Gulf of Mexico. With recent paint and carpet this condo is ready to go! No smoking or pets please.