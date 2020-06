Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

WOW!!! Very spacious home in Savona with HUGE LANAI overlooking the pool and intersecting canals! This home boasts over 2000sq.ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The dock has 2 boat slips for your convenience and is minutes to the open water with no bridges! This home is new to the rental market and is turnkey.