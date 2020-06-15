All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 3604 Surfside BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
3604 Surfside BLVD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3604 Surfside BLVD

3604 Surfside Boulevard · (239) 745-0726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL Sensational wide open water & preserve views frame this upscale pool home on the spreader canal with sailboat gulf access! Available furnished, this Latitude 26 Custom Homes with superior interior finishes features coffered ceilings, stone floors through out, custom wood cabinetry, granite counters, 10-12' ceilings, crown moldings & impact windows/doors. This excellent floor plan is focused on flow & livability with volume ceilings & expansive windows framing wide open water views allowing the indoors and outdoors to blend together for versatile entertaining. The open great room layout features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, office/den or 4th bedroom, formal & informal dining areas, gourmet kitchen with center breakfast island & butler's pantry with wet bar. Many Recent upgrades and additions include high end interior and exterior lighting, new 5-ton A/C system, whole house water filtration system, custom plantation shutters & window treatments. Fully experience tropical waterfront living in your lushly landscaped back yard with new wrap around boat dock, 12,000# lift, kayak platform and over the water Tiki Bar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Surfside BLVD have any available units?
3604 Surfside BLVD has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Surfside BLVD have?
Some of 3604 Surfside BLVD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Surfside BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Surfside BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Surfside BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Surfside BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3604 Surfside BLVD offer parking?
No, 3604 Surfside BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Surfside BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Surfside BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Surfside BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3604 Surfside BLVD has a pool.
Does 3604 Surfside BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3604 Surfside BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Surfside BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Surfside BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3604 Surfside BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity