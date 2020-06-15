3604 Surfside BLVD

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL Sensational wide open water & preserve views frame this upscale pool home on the spreader canal with sailboat gulf access! Available furnished, this Latitude 26 Custom Homes with superior interior finishes features coffered ceilings, stone floors through out, custom wood cabinetry, granite counters, 10-12' ceilings, crown moldings & impact windows/doors. This excellent floor plan is focused on flow & livability with volume ceilings & expansive windows framing wide open water views allowing the indoors and outdoors to blend together for versatile entertaining. The open great room layout features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, office/den or 4th bedroom, formal & informal dining areas, gourmet kitchen with center breakfast island & butler's pantry with wet bar. Many Recent upgrades and additions include high end interior and exterior lighting, new 5-ton A/C system, whole house water filtration system, custom plantation shutters & window treatments. Fully experience tropical waterfront living in your lushly landscaped back yard with new wrap around boat dock, 12,000# lift, kayak platform and over the water Tiki Bar!