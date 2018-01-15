313 SE 16th PL

Amenities

pool bbq/grill internet access furnished carpet

Available 2021 Season. Fully furnished,Flat Screen TV's cable, high speed internet, beautiful furniture and great decoration,heated pool, Beautiful Kitchen with colorful walls and cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, split floor plan, BBQ Grill, Tile through out the house except for the brand new carpet on Master bedroom, Excellent Location. ****Total rate plus 11% tax will be charge as well as Departure cleaning fee of US $150 min, Security Deposit Min of $700 Minimum stay :7 days, Rent includes $25/week electricity or $100 per month, cable, internet, lawn care, pool care and water is also included.