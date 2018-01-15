All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

313 SE 16th PL

313 Southeast 16th Place · (239) 878-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 2021 Season. Fully furnished,Flat Screen TV's cable, high speed internet, beautiful furniture and great decoration,heated pool, Beautiful Kitchen with colorful walls and cabinets, breakfast bar, dining area, split floor plan, BBQ Grill, Tile through out the house except for the brand new carpet on Master bedroom, Excellent Location. ****Total rate plus 11% tax will be charge as well as Departure cleaning fee of US $150 min, Security Deposit Min of $700 Minimum stay :7 days, Rent includes $25/week electricity or $100 per month, cable, internet, lawn care, pool care and water is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 SE 16th PL have any available units?
313 SE 16th PL has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 SE 16th PL have?
Some of 313 SE 16th PL's amenities include pool, bbq/grill, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 SE 16th PL currently offering any rent specials?
313 SE 16th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 SE 16th PL pet-friendly?
No, 313 SE 16th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 313 SE 16th PL offer parking?
No, 313 SE 16th PL does not offer parking.
Does 313 SE 16th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 SE 16th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 SE 16th PL have a pool?
Yes, 313 SE 16th PL has a pool.
Does 313 SE 16th PL have accessible units?
No, 313 SE 16th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 313 SE 16th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 SE 16th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
