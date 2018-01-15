All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2931 Surfside BLVD

2931 Surfside Boulevard · (239) 673-9294
Location

2931 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,829

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Southwest of Cape Coral in the spreader canals on intersecting gulf access canals. This home is a NO smoking home. Does not allow events. Families preferred. Pride in ownership is apparent in every detail of this home. The fully equipped kitchen offers new sleek black appliances, granite counter tops & a convenient island perfect for preparing family meals. The formal dining area is off the kitchen with a glass slider to the lanai. The kitchen is open to the living room that features a triple stadium reclining sofa & two accent chairs as well as a large flat screen TV. There is an office featuring a desk & built in shelving for vacationers who need to stay in touch. Of course, WiFi & high speed internet is available.Villa Karen offers a split floor plan with a master suite, highlighted by a beautiful four poster king size bed, flat screen TV & a private slider opening to the lanai. There is a guest bedroom located in the front of the home with a queen size bed. The second guest bedroom is located in the back of the house & has access to the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have any available units?
2931 Surfside BLVD has a unit available for $5,829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2931 Surfside BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Surfside BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Surfside BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD offer parking?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2931 Surfside BLVD has a pool.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Surfside BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2931 Surfside BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
