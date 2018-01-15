2931 Surfside BLVD

Amenities

granite counters pool internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool internet access

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Southwest of Cape Coral in the spreader canals on intersecting gulf access canals. This home is a NO smoking home. Does not allow events. Families preferred. Pride in ownership is apparent in every detail of this home. The fully equipped kitchen offers new sleek black appliances, granite counter tops & a convenient island perfect for preparing family meals. The formal dining area is off the kitchen with a glass slider to the lanai. The kitchen is open to the living room that features a triple stadium reclining sofa & two accent chairs as well as a large flat screen TV. There is an office featuring a desk & built in shelving for vacationers who need to stay in touch. Of course, WiFi & high speed internet is available.Villa Karen offers a split floor plan with a master suite, highlighted by a beautiful four poster king size bed, flat screen TV & a private slider opening to the lanai. There is a guest bedroom located in the front of the home with a queen size bed. The second guest bedroom is located in the back of the house & has access to the lanai.