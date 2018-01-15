2903 Northwest 5th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Welcome to your future home! Move-In Ready! The beautiful electric heated pool with paver lanai was just constructed in 2015. Meticulously well kept with freshly painted interior walls. Located close to Santa Barbara Blvd, one of the main traffic artery roads in Cape Coral. 1,274 sq ft of a spacious split floor plan with enclosed pool lanai, a large living area as well as a convenient kitchen bar counter with solid surface countertops. Perfect for family gatherings or entertaining guests. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a large walk-in glass-door shower in the bathroom. Tile throughout with new carpet in the master bedroom. The two-car garage is right past the under-air laundry room. Hurricane shutter panels are in the garage. Be sure to check out the walk-through video and contact to schedule a showing today! Short notice ok!

View a video walkthrough - https://www.239listing.com/property-florida/2903-nw-5th-pl-cape-coral-home-sale



Offered by Norman Knoche with Engel & Voelkers Cape Coral. 239-810-1589 to view or for more info.

