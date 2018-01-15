All apartments in Cape Coral
2903 Northwest 5th Place
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 AM

2903 Northwest 5th Place

2903 Northwest 5th Place · (239) 810-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2903 Northwest 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Mariner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your future home! Move-In Ready! The beautiful electric heated pool with paver lanai was just constructed in 2015. Meticulously well kept with freshly painted interior walls. Located close to Santa Barbara Blvd, one of the main traffic artery roads in Cape Coral. 1,274 sq ft of a spacious split floor plan with enclosed pool lanai, a large living area as well as a convenient kitchen bar counter with solid surface countertops. Perfect for family gatherings or entertaining guests. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a large walk-in glass-door shower in the bathroom. Tile throughout with new carpet in the master bedroom. The two-car garage is right past the under-air laundry room. Hurricane shutter panels are in the garage. Be sure to check out the walk-through video and contact to schedule a showing today! Short notice ok!
View a video walkthrough - https://www.239listing.com/property-florida/2903-nw-5th-pl-cape-coral-home-sale

Offered by Norman Knoche with Engel & Voelkers Cape Coral. 239-810-1589 to view or for more info.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have any available units?
2903 Northwest 5th Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have?
Some of 2903 Northwest 5th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Northwest 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Northwest 5th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Northwest 5th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2903 Northwest 5th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Northwest 5th Place does offer parking.
Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Northwest 5th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have a pool?
Yes, 2903 Northwest 5th Place has a pool.
Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 2903 Northwest 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Northwest 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Northwest 5th Place has units with dishwashers.
