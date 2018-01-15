All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2825 NW 45th AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2825 NW 45th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2825 NW 45th AVE

2825 Northwest 45th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2825 Northwest 45th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,357

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Rae is a two-story, fully updated vacation villa will fit your family & friends with room to spare! Located in the quiet NW area of Cape Coral, you are only a 15-minute drive away from Matlache with its beachy gift shops, great food & live entertainment. As you enter Villa Rae, you are welcomed with the open 2-story layout’s vaulted ceilings which let in all that Florida sunshine. To the right is the first formal dining area which offers seating for eight guests. To the right is the first guest bedroom which includes a king-size bed. There is a half-bathroom located on the first floor nearby. The fully equipped kitchen has anything you could need for your Sunday brunches or Friday Night dinners. Located on the opposite side of the kitchen is the second formal dining area which offers seating for six guests. Once dinner is done curl up on the one of the many plush couches to watch some TV in the spacious living room. The master bedroom is located right off of the living room on the ground floor. It features a king-size bed & flat screen TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have any available units?
2825 NW 45th AVE has a unit available for $8,357 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2825 NW 45th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2825 NW 45th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 NW 45th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE offer parking?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2825 NW 45th AVE has a pool.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have accessible units?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 NW 45th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 NW 45th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2825 NW 45th AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity