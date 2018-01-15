2825 NW 45th AVE

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Rae is a two-story, fully updated vacation villa will fit your family & friends with room to spare! Located in the quiet NW area of Cape Coral, you are only a 15-minute drive away from Matlache with its beachy gift shops, great food & live entertainment. As you enter Villa Rae, you are welcomed with the open 2-story layout’s vaulted ceilings which let in all that Florida sunshine. To the right is the first formal dining area which offers seating for eight guests. To the right is the first guest bedroom which includes a king-size bed. There is a half-bathroom located on the first floor nearby. The fully equipped kitchen has anything you could need for your Sunday brunches or Friday Night dinners. Located on the opposite side of the kitchen is the second formal dining area which offers seating for six guests. Once dinner is done curl up on the one of the many plush couches to watch some TV in the spacious living room. The master bedroom is located right off of the living room on the ground floor. It features a king-size bed & flat screen TV.