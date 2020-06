Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider a annual rental. Weekly and Monthly rentals permitted. Villa Geraldine is a completed renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the coveted SE area of Cape Coral. At this home you are minutes away from the Caloosahatchee River – A perfect location for the avid boater. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings & modern décor throughout the house. The living room offers plenty of seating & a flat-screen TV, along with a desk area for those who may need to get some work done while you’re here. There is also a comfortable sitting area off the entryway. You’ll feel like you’re the top chef when in the fully equipped kitchen. With stainless steel appliances & an island complete with a breakfast bar allowing seating for two, it has everything you will need to create your delicious masterpieces. Villa Geraldine has a split floor plan. The master bedroom is located off of the dining room & features two queen-size beds & a flat-screen TV. Enjoy the pool views through the private sliders that access the lanai. The attached master bathroom will make you think you’ve stepped into a spa; with its pebbled over-sized walk-in show & double-sink vanity.