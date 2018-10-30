2632 SW 46th ST

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Julie is a very clean, beautifully decorated pool home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in a quiet neighborhood in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral. Upon entering the home the double-door entry welcomes you into the living room with a direct view of the lanai & pool area. The split floor plan assures privacy with the master suite located on one side of the home & the other two bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home. Villa Julie’s fully furnished kitchen offers a true abundance of cookware & utensils for those who enjoy cooking. New modern appliances with filtered water & ice maker, ample storage & a breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The living room features a large, comfortable sofa & side chair, a flat screen TV & a stereo system. The master suite & one guest bedroom host Queen beds & the second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The spacious master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a double sink & a completely tiled walk-in shower. The guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combination & is shared by the two guest bedrooms.