All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2632 SW 46th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2632 SW 46th ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2632 SW 46th ST

2632 Southwest 46th Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2632 Southwest 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
ice maker
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Julie is a very clean, beautifully decorated pool home with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms located in a quiet neighborhood in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral. Upon entering the home the double-door entry welcomes you into the living room with a direct view of the lanai & pool area. The split floor plan assures privacy with the master suite located on one side of the home & the other two bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home. Villa Julie’s fully furnished kitchen offers a true abundance of cookware & utensils for those who enjoy cooking. New modern appliances with filtered water & ice maker, ample storage & a breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The living room features a large, comfortable sofa & side chair, a flat screen TV & a stereo system. The master suite & one guest bedroom host Queen beds & the second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The spacious master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with a double sink & a completely tiled walk-in shower. The guest bathroom offers a tub/shower combination & is shared by the two guest bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 SW 46th ST have any available units?
2632 SW 46th ST has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2632 SW 46th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2632 SW 46th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 SW 46th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST offer parking?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST does not offer parking.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST have a pool?
Yes, 2632 SW 46th ST has a pool.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST have accessible units?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 SW 46th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 SW 46th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2632 SW 46th ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity