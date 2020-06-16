2537 Verdmont CT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral. Sandoval is a family friendly gated community that is located close to all of your shopping needs: Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Belk, and Publix are all just a few minutes away. You have easy commuting down Veterans or Pine Island Rd into Ft. Myers. Sandoval has lots of amenities to offer including: cable, wifi, basketball courts, community pool, clubhouse, play area, volleyball court, and much more. Your 2,600 sqft home has plenty of room for all of your family members and will allow you the space that you need for your family. Don't worry about going to the laundromat or doing your laundry in the garage because this home comes with an indoor laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Your furry or feathered friends are also welcome (with easy approval). Lawn care and irrigation water are included in the monthly rent. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and granite counter tops.