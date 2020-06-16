All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

2537 Verdmont CT

2537 Verdmont Court · (239) 898-0576
Location

2537 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Come see this almost brand new home that is located in one of the Premier Communities in ALL of Cape Coral. Sandoval is a family friendly gated community that is located close to all of your shopping needs: Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Belk, and Publix are all just a few minutes away. You have easy commuting down Veterans or Pine Island Rd into Ft. Myers. Sandoval has lots of amenities to offer including: cable, wifi, basketball courts, community pool, clubhouse, play area, volleyball court, and much more. Your 2,600 sqft home has plenty of room for all of your family members and will allow you the space that you need for your family. Don't worry about going to the laundromat or doing your laundry in the garage because this home comes with an indoor laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Your furry or feathered friends are also welcome (with easy approval). Lawn care and irrigation water are included in the monthly rent. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and granite counter tops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Verdmont CT have any available units?
2537 Verdmont CT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Verdmont CT have?
Some of 2537 Verdmont CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Verdmont CT currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Verdmont CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Verdmont CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Verdmont CT is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Verdmont CT offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Verdmont CT does offer parking.
Does 2537 Verdmont CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 Verdmont CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Verdmont CT have a pool?
Yes, 2537 Verdmont CT has a pool.
Does 2537 Verdmont CT have accessible units?
No, 2537 Verdmont CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Verdmont CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Verdmont CT does not have units with dishwashers.
