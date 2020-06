Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

This unique country lake home features 4 bedrooms, plus a den & 2 full bathrooms have been recently remodeled. This two-story home is situated on a private cul de sac on a freshwater canal, perfect for fishing and by a fire pit in the backyard. Pets are welcome upon approval. Available immediately.