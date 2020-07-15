All apartments in Cape Coral
2331 NE 16th TER.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

2331 NE 16th TER

2331 NE 16th Ter · (239) 331-0072
Location

2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants. This solid poured concrete home also features hurricane windows and sliding glass doors making it not only safe, but solid and quiet at the same time. The modern style home is light, bright and has all the upgrades the builder could offer. This spacious kitchen features raised panel counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an eat in area and quartz infused countertops. Bathrooms also feature the same countertops and cabinets with solid glass doors that are also state of the art. The home is located on a corner lot with plenty of privacy. The brick paved porch is screen in and under truss to enjoy those great Florida evenings. This three-bedroom two bath home features and oversized 1 car garage with washer and dryer. This is brand new construction with a one-year warranty on all appliances. Be the first to call this stunning place you home. Requirements: 580 credit score, current proof of income 3x the rent and good rental history. Pet friendly (no aggressive breeds) with approval $250 refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2331 NE 16th TER have any available units?
2331 NE 16th TER has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 NE 16th TER have?
Some of 2331 NE 16th TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 NE 16th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2331 NE 16th TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 NE 16th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 NE 16th TER is pet friendly.
Does 2331 NE 16th TER offer parking?
Yes, 2331 NE 16th TER offers parking.
Does 2331 NE 16th TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 NE 16th TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 NE 16th TER have a pool?
No, 2331 NE 16th TER does not have a pool.
Does 2331 NE 16th TER have accessible units?
No, 2331 NE 16th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 NE 16th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 NE 16th TER does not have units with dishwashers.

