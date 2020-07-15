2331 NE 16th TER.

Amenities

Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants. This solid poured concrete home also features hurricane windows and sliding glass doors making it not only safe, but solid and quiet at the same time. The modern style home is light, bright and has all the upgrades the builder could offer. This spacious kitchen features raised panel counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an eat in area and quartz infused countertops. Bathrooms also feature the same countertops and cabinets with solid glass doors that are also state of the art. The home is located on a corner lot with plenty of privacy. The brick paved porch is screen in and under truss to enjoy those great Florida evenings. This three-bedroom two bath home features and oversized 1 car garage with washer and dryer. This is brand new construction with a one-year warranty on all appliances. Be the first to call this stunning place you home. Requirements: 580 credit score, current proof of income 3x the rent and good rental history. Pet friendly (no aggressive breeds) with approval $250 refundable fee.