232 Bayshore DR

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Introducing the breathtaking River Front Luxury Home: The Winslet Estate! Until you see this home there truly is no way to adequately describe its beauty & elegance. This stunning Mediterranean style home offers over 6,800 sq. ft. of living area & a never-ending list of high-end amenities. Enter the home to the grand foyer leading to steps to the main floor of the home. The centerpiece of the formal grand room is its granite marble fireplace & views to the second-floor balcony library. The living room offers leather seating as well as a stunning view of the Caloosahatchee River.

From there you can access the formal dining room which offers rich furnishings & a built-in marble countertop that opens to the kitchen for easy service. The ceiling of the dining room is reminiscent of the fresco paintings in the great cathedrals & castles of Europe. The chefs' kitchen features gorgeous cabinetry, woodwork & granite countertops; even the refrigerator is paneled to match the cabinets. Two sinks, a gas stove, double oven & warming drawer makes this kitchen any chef's dream