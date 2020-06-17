All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
232 Bayshore DR
232 Bayshore DR

232 Bayshore Drive · (239) 673-9294
Location

232 Bayshore Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$18,213

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
fireplace
range
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Introducing the breathtaking River Front Luxury Home: The Winslet Estate! Until you see this home there truly is no way to adequately describe its beauty & elegance. This stunning Mediterranean style home offers over 6,800 sq. ft. of living area & a never-ending list of high-end amenities. Enter the home to the grand foyer leading to steps to the main floor of the home. The centerpiece of the formal grand room is its granite marble fireplace & views to the second-floor balcony library. The living room offers leather seating as well as a stunning view of the Caloosahatchee River.
From there you can access the formal dining room which offers rich furnishings & a built-in marble countertop that opens to the kitchen for easy service. The ceiling of the dining room is reminiscent of the fresco paintings in the great cathedrals & castles of Europe. The chefs' kitchen features gorgeous cabinetry, woodwork & granite countertops; even the refrigerator is paneled to match the cabinets. Two sinks, a gas stove, double oven & warming drawer makes this kitchen any chef's dream

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Bayshore DR have any available units?
232 Bayshore DR has a unit available for $18,213 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Bayshore DR have?
Some of 232 Bayshore DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Bayshore DR currently offering any rent specials?
232 Bayshore DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Bayshore DR pet-friendly?
No, 232 Bayshore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 232 Bayshore DR offer parking?
Yes, 232 Bayshore DR does offer parking.
Does 232 Bayshore DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Bayshore DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Bayshore DR have a pool?
Yes, 232 Bayshore DR has a pool.
Does 232 Bayshore DR have accessible units?
No, 232 Bayshore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Bayshore DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Bayshore DR does not have units with dishwashers.
