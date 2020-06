Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom + den / 2 bath turnkey furnished home in NW Cape! Walk into the open and airy great room with an open concept layout. Large kitchen with updated appliances, breakfast bar with stools and equipped with everything you need for entertaining. The den is set up as a formal dining room with a jack and jill bath that connects to the guest room. Screened in lanai area with comfortable seating overlooking the large fenced in yard with tropical landscaping. All you need to bring is your favorite Jimmy Buffet CD & a toothbrush - this one won't last! Call for your private showing today. Available April 15th, 2020 - December 31st, 2020.