Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2201 Southeast 4th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:56 PM

2201 Southeast 4th Street

2201 Southeast 4th Street · (239) 256-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Southeast 4th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Custom 18 tile floors laid on brick pattern. Soaring vaulted ceilings make the most of the space. The dining space with sliding glass doors opens to the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave, a gorgeous tiled backsplash and a breakfast bar! The Florida room features matching tile and beautiful views of the private backyard. Both bathrooms are beautifully updated with tile and other fine upgrades. Close to lots of shopping, several restaurants and local parks! Only a short drive to all the fabulous recreation the Cape Coral area has to offer!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have any available units?
2201 Southeast 4th Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have?
Some of 2201 Southeast 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Southeast 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Southeast 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Southeast 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Southeast 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street offer parking?
No, 2201 Southeast 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Southeast 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2201 Southeast 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 Southeast 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Southeast 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Southeast 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
