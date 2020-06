Amenities

Fantastic, clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single family pool home in an upscale neighborhood in SW Cape Coral close to shopping & dining. The house features an open floor plan with a spacious living room, kitchen with newer appliances and breakfast bar. House is tiled throughout. The south-facing pool is screened in and guarantees for lots of light and sun. Covered lanai, laundry room off the kitchen, 2 car garage. Lawn and pool care included.