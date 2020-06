Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

A great location ,make this 3/2 home just minutes away from Mariner High School and Middle School this home could be yours ! The open floor plan, all tile allows for a comfortable living space at an affordable price. Approx. 1199 sq. feet and inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook up.