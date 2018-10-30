2016 SE 47th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Kaylee has stunning views, and is just one property away from the Caloosahatchee River! The prized southern exposure of the lanai provides sun all day long. The 200+ foot Deep Water Direct Gulf Access canal is even suitable for sailboats! This vacation villa is elegantly furnished in the South Beach retro-style contemporary! Our gorgeous luxury waterfront home is in a neighborhood of high-end river and canal frontage homes in the prestigious Orchid Area. Fresh in and out, you'll be dazzled at how new and gorgeous this masterpiece feels! Light wood laminate floors thru-out with carpet in bedrooms and tile in baths. The fully furnished kitchen offers modern appliances and a separate breakfast area. The Tiki-hut at the concrete dock is a great spot to watch dolphins and manatees passing by, fish all day long off the dock or admire the Annual 4th of July Fireworks! Enjoy the electric heated pool, nice Florida room, and much, much more! As this waterfront vacation villa has access to the Gulf of Mexico you should consider renting a boat for a few days.