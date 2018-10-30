All apartments in Cape Coral
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 SE 47th ST

2016 Southeast 47th Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,009

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Kaylee has stunning views, and is just one property away from the Caloosahatchee River! The prized southern exposure of the lanai provides sun all day long. The 200+ foot Deep Water Direct Gulf Access canal is even suitable for sailboats! This vacation villa is elegantly furnished in the South Beach retro-style contemporary! Our gorgeous luxury waterfront home is in a neighborhood of high-end river and canal frontage homes in the prestigious Orchid Area. Fresh in and out, you'll be dazzled at how new and gorgeous this masterpiece feels! Light wood laminate floors thru-out with carpet in bedrooms and tile in baths. The fully furnished kitchen offers modern appliances and a separate breakfast area. The Tiki-hut at the concrete dock is a great spot to watch dolphins and manatees passing by, fish all day long off the dock or admire the Annual 4th of July Fireworks! Enjoy the electric heated pool, nice Florida room, and much, much more! As this waterfront vacation villa has access to the Gulf of Mexico you should consider renting a boat for a few days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 SE 47th ST have any available units?
2016 SE 47th ST has a unit available for $5,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 SE 47th ST have?
Some of 2016 SE 47th ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 SE 47th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2016 SE 47th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 SE 47th ST pet-friendly?
No, 2016 SE 47th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2016 SE 47th ST offer parking?
No, 2016 SE 47th ST does not offer parking.
Does 2016 SE 47th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 SE 47th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 SE 47th ST have a pool?
Yes, 2016 SE 47th ST has a pool.
Does 2016 SE 47th ST have accessible units?
No, 2016 SE 47th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 SE 47th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 SE 47th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
