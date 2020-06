Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 Home in great location - Coming early April Drive by only currently occupied until 3/31 Split floor plan 3/2 with screened lanai. Nice home approx. 1300 square feet . Washer/Dryer included. Small pet considered with non refundable pet fee. Property Manager, Lisa King. *****This property is managed by Rossman Realty Property Management who is hired by the owner of the property. Rossman Realty Property Management does not advertise on Craigslist, does not ask you to bank transfer funds and does not have a phone number with an area code out of area. We do require all applicants to apply on our website www.RossmanRentals.com, $60 Non-Refundable Application Fee per adult. No deposits or rent will be asked to be paid until your application is filled out on our website and approved by the property manager/ owner of the property. ****



