2012 Savona PKY W

Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures. Guest bedrooms have queen size beds with built-in cabinets in the closets. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, king size bed and dual sinks in the master bathroom. As you make your way out to the extended, screened in paved lanai, you will fall in love with the heated pool and spa. The outdoor living space has Southern exposure for maximum sun bathing and palm trees in place for ultimate privacy while you entertain your guests. Fenced in yard is perfect for the kids or pets! Like to go for a walk in the morning? Convenient sidewalk just outside of your home runs for miles throughout the southwest Cape area! Driveway parking. Garage is available for use to walk through and store items; car is parked inside. Security Dep. of $1000, 11.5% taxes - Don't wait! Call for details and book this fantastic home.