All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 2012 Savona PKY W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
2012 Savona PKY W
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:20 AM

2012 Savona PKY W

2012 Savona Parkway West · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures. Guest bedrooms have queen size beds with built-in cabinets in the closets. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, king size bed and dual sinks in the master bathroom. As you make your way out to the extended, screened in paved lanai, you will fall in love with the heated pool and spa. The outdoor living space has Southern exposure for maximum sun bathing and palm trees in place for ultimate privacy while you entertain your guests. Fenced in yard is perfect for the kids or pets! Like to go for a walk in the morning? Convenient sidewalk just outside of your home runs for miles throughout the southwest Cape area! Driveway parking. Garage is available for use to walk through and store items; car is parked inside. Security Dep. of $1000, 11.5% taxes - Don't wait! Call for details and book this fantastic home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Savona PKY W have any available units?
2012 Savona PKY W has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Savona PKY W have?
Some of 2012 Savona PKY W's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Savona PKY W currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Savona PKY W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Savona PKY W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Savona PKY W is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Savona PKY W offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Savona PKY W does offer parking.
Does 2012 Savona PKY W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Savona PKY W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Savona PKY W have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Savona PKY W has a pool.
Does 2012 Savona PKY W have accessible units?
No, 2012 Savona PKY W does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Savona PKY W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Savona PKY W does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2012 Savona PKY W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity