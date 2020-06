Amenities

Absolutely Beautiful Condo on a Huge Canal just minutes to the River and across the street from Jaycee Park. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is totally remodeled from ceiling to floor. New cabinets, new granite, new tile, new floors, new fixtures and a view you can not beat. Available off Season for $1600 per month.