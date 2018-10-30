1922 SE 21st ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE FOR SELECT OFF-SEASON/SEASON DATES! Please verify availability with listing agent (Not available 1/15-2/29/2020). Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this gorgeous waterfront single-family home! Imagine relaxing poolside in the custom heated pool or dining al-fresco in the screened lanai all while enjoying the peaceful waterfront view! There’s plenty of room for entertaining family and friends in style with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. The home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, dining room, large tile floors throughout. This model-perfect home is light and bright and you’ll feel right at home with the stylish beach-themed furnishings. Call to book your piece of paradise today! Owner's car stored on the property. Seasonal Rate: $4500./mo; $1,500./week; Off Season $3,200/mo.; $1,200./week.