All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1922 SE 21st ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1922 SE 21st ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

1922 SE 21st ST

1922 Southeast 21st Street · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1922 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2123 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE FOR SELECT OFF-SEASON/SEASON DATES! Please verify availability with listing agent (Not available 1/15-2/29/2020). Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this gorgeous waterfront single-family home! Imagine relaxing poolside in the custom heated pool or dining al-fresco in the screened lanai all while enjoying the peaceful waterfront view! There’s plenty of room for entertaining family and friends in style with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. The home features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, dining room, large tile floors throughout. This model-perfect home is light and bright and you’ll feel right at home with the stylish beach-themed furnishings. Call to book your piece of paradise today! Owner's car stored on the property. Seasonal Rate: $4500./mo; $1,500./week; Off Season $3,200/mo.; $1,200./week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 SE 21st ST have any available units?
1922 SE 21st ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 SE 21st ST have?
Some of 1922 SE 21st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 SE 21st ST currently offering any rent specials?
1922 SE 21st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 SE 21st ST pet-friendly?
No, 1922 SE 21st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1922 SE 21st ST offer parking?
No, 1922 SE 21st ST does not offer parking.
Does 1922 SE 21st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 SE 21st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 SE 21st ST have a pool?
Yes, 1922 SE 21st ST has a pool.
Does 1922 SE 21st ST have accessible units?
No, 1922 SE 21st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 SE 21st ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 SE 21st ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1922 SE 21st ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity