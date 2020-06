Amenities

new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful New Construction Community in SW Cape Coral. 1818 Parkway Condos. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a screened lanai & an attached garage. Community pool! The best part is the location! Located in the most desirable part of Cape Coral. Less than 2 miles to beautiful Cape Harbour's Waterfront & Entertainment, & only steps to grocery, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, public transportation & more. SAVE $300 ON FIRST MONTHS RENT! $1300 FIRST MONTH!!