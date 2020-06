Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters cable included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home. The kitchen has oak cabinets, granite counter tops w/raised breakfast bar counters. Home features a split bedroom plan. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets. Master bath has a separate tub and shower and dual sinks. Second bedroom is next to a bathroom in the hall. Walk in laundry room has washer and basic cable included. The club house is spacious, elegantly decorated and has a kitchen. Other amenities include an infinity edged pool overlooking the 5 acre lake and a state of the art exercise room. Conveniently located next to a Publix shopping plaza. 10 minutes from Fort Myers and surrounding areas. Schedule your viewing today!