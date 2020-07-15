All apartments in Cape Coral
1707 SW 3rd TER
1707 SW 3rd TER

1707 Southwest 3rd Terrace · (239) 309-4978
Location

1707 Southwest 3rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Mariner

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Cape Coral. This home features tiled and wood laminate flooring, kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks living area, garden tub and stand along shower in master bathroom, blinds on windows, ceiling fans sliding glass doors across the back of the home, and a covered patio on rear of home. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet due prior to lease start date / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is considered a service or ESA, then the pet fee and rents do not apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 SW 3rd TER have any available units?
1707 SW 3rd TER has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 SW 3rd TER have?
Some of 1707 SW 3rd TER's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 SW 3rd TER currently offering any rent specials?
1707 SW 3rd TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 SW 3rd TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 SW 3rd TER is pet friendly.
Does 1707 SW 3rd TER offer parking?
No, 1707 SW 3rd TER does not offer parking.
Does 1707 SW 3rd TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 SW 3rd TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 SW 3rd TER have a pool?
No, 1707 SW 3rd TER does not have a pool.
Does 1707 SW 3rd TER have accessible units?
No, 1707 SW 3rd TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 SW 3rd TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 SW 3rd TER does not have units with dishwashers.
