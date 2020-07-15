1707 SW 3rd TER

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Cape Coral. This home features tiled and wood laminate flooring, kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks living area, garden tub and stand along shower in master bathroom, blinds on windows, ceiling fans sliding glass doors across the back of the home, and a covered patio on rear of home. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet due prior to lease start date / $25 per pet rent each month. If the animal is considered a service or ESA, then the pet fee and rents do not apply.