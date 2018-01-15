166 SW 53rd TER

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. This completely renovated vacation home is a real gem. The property features tropical landscaping and is located on a canal with access to the Gulf of Mexico. Via the close Caloosahatche River you will reach the Gulf Islands by boat in just a few minutes. The light-flooded house stands out not only because of its perfect location in the desirable Southwest of Cape Coral, but also its tasteful, modern decor and furnishings. The master and guest bedrooms both offer high-quality mattresses and functional furniture. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances leaves nothing to be desired. Depending on how much in a hurry you may be, you may have a quick breakfast at the adjacent breakfast bar or leisurely sit down in the separate breakfast area. In addition there is a dining room with up to 8 seats available for your family dinner. The living room is furnished with comfortable couches and a large flat screen TV. Also a small office area with desk, printer/fax, internet connection and a sofa bed (for unexpected guests). Large sliding doors lead out to the lanai with seating area