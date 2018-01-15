All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

166 SW 53rd TER

166 Southwest 53rd Terrace · (239) 673-9294
Location

166 Southwest 53rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,368

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. This completely renovated vacation home is a real gem. The property features tropical landscaping and is located on a canal with access to the Gulf of Mexico. Via the close Caloosahatche River you will reach the Gulf Islands by boat in just a few minutes. The light-flooded house stands out not only because of its perfect location in the desirable Southwest of Cape Coral, but also its tasteful, modern decor and furnishings. The master and guest bedrooms both offer high-quality mattresses and functional furniture. A spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances leaves nothing to be desired. Depending on how much in a hurry you may be, you may have a quick breakfast at the adjacent breakfast bar or leisurely sit down in the separate breakfast area. In addition there is a dining room with up to 8 seats available for your family dinner. The living room is furnished with comfortable couches and a large flat screen TV. Also a small office area with desk, printer/fax, internet connection and a sofa bed (for unexpected guests). Large sliding doors lead out to the lanai with seating area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 SW 53rd TER have any available units?
166 SW 53rd TER has a unit available for $4,368 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 SW 53rd TER have?
Some of 166 SW 53rd TER's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 SW 53rd TER currently offering any rent specials?
166 SW 53rd TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 SW 53rd TER pet-friendly?
No, 166 SW 53rd TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 166 SW 53rd TER offer parking?
Yes, 166 SW 53rd TER does offer parking.
Does 166 SW 53rd TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 SW 53rd TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 SW 53rd TER have a pool?
Yes, 166 SW 53rd TER has a pool.
Does 166 SW 53rd TER have accessible units?
No, 166 SW 53rd TER does not have accessible units.
Does 166 SW 53rd TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 SW 53rd TER does not have units with dishwashers.
