1604 SE 8th AVE

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to your home in paradise! Villa Sun Daze is the perfect retreat to relax and help you destress from your everyday life. This home is located in the desirable Southwest of Cape Coral and just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and of course, the beautiful beaches of southwest Florida. In the morning after you wake up make your own breakfast in the fully equipped kitchen that has all the amenities of being at home. You can sit with your coffee on the lanai at the outside sitting area, or better yet, lounge away in the lounge chairs by the pool and enjoy the sun as it warms you. Take a dip in the oversized L-shape pool, and enjoy this special Florida feeling. As the lanai has a western orientation be prepared for those memorable Florida sunsets.his 3 bedroom 3 bath home has a vaulted ceiling living room and an open floor plan which allows for fun family gatherings. The master bedroom as well as the first guest room are furnished with a King beds. The second guest room is furnished with 2 twin beds. You can relax at any of the rooms in this home and watch TV there are 4.