Cape Coral, FL
1604 SE 8th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1604 SE 8th AVE

1604 Southeast 8th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1604 Southeast 8th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,643

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to your home in paradise! Villa Sun Daze is the perfect retreat to relax and help you destress from your everyday life. This home is located in the desirable Southwest of Cape Coral and just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and of course, the beautiful beaches of southwest Florida. In the morning after you wake up make your own breakfast in the fully equipped kitchen that has all the amenities of being at home. You can sit with your coffee on the lanai at the outside sitting area, or better yet, lounge away in the lounge chairs by the pool and enjoy the sun as it warms you. Take a dip in the oversized L-shape pool, and enjoy this special Florida feeling. As the lanai has a western orientation be prepared for those memorable Florida sunsets.his 3 bedroom 3 bath home has a vaulted ceiling living room and an open floor plan which allows for fun family gatherings. The master bedroom as well as the first guest room are furnished with a King beds. The second guest room is furnished with 2 twin beds. You can relax at any of the rooms in this home and watch TV there are 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 SE 8th AVE have any available units?
1604 SE 8th AVE has a unit available for $3,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 SE 8th AVE have?
Some of 1604 SE 8th AVE's amenities include parking, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 SE 8th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1604 SE 8th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 SE 8th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1604 SE 8th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1604 SE 8th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1604 SE 8th AVE does offer parking.
Does 1604 SE 8th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 SE 8th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 SE 8th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1604 SE 8th AVE has a pool.
Does 1604 SE 8th AVE have accessible units?
No, 1604 SE 8th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 SE 8th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 SE 8th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
